Karnataka winter session 2021: Siddaramaiah joins padayatra led by MLA

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah addresses supporters of Khanapur MLA Anjali Nimbalkar at the end of a padayatra to the Suvarna Soudha to highlight the alleged neglect of her constituency by the Karnataka government, in Belagavi on December 13, 2021.   | Photo Credit: Badiger P.K.

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, MLA Satish Jarkiholi and other Congress leaders joined a padayatra by Khanapur MLA Anjali Nimbalkar near the Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi on December 13.

Dr. Nimbalkar had begun the padayatra from Khanapur on December 12 to highlight the alleged neglect of her constituency by the Karnataka Government. She passed through Yallur and other villages to reach the seat of the State legislature in 24 hours. She was accompanied by her supporters and a Varkari Bhajana Mandali that sang devotional songs along the way.

Mr. Siddaramaiah urged the government to ensure equitable development of all districts and taluks, and to release adequate funds for development and welfare activities.

The former CM said that the BJP government is bringing in a new anti-conversion bill as part of its ‘agenda of hate politics’.

“What is the need for such a law? It will only be misused by the police and other authorities who will target only one community. It will also enable fringe elements to commit violent acts on members of the minority,” he said.


