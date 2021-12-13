Karnataka winter session 2021: We are willing to talk to farmers about all their demands, says CM

However, he gave no assurance about repealing farm laws and amendments to revenue laws in Karnataka

“We are willing to talk to farmers about all their demands,” Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in Belagavi on December 13. However, he gave no assurance about repealing farm laws and amendments to revenue laws in Karnataka.

He told mediapersons at the Sambra airport, “We will take a decision on repealing farm laws and other laws if it is in public interest. However, we are open to talk to them. We will listen to what they want and then take a decision.

“We have made all preparations to conduct a fruitful winter session. We are ready to pass some bills and engage in constructive discussion. We are ready to face all questions by the opposition. The government is committed to the all-round development of north Karnataka. There are some long-pending demands and we are willing to address them.”

To a question on delay in payment of flood relief to farmers, he said the response would be given on the floor of the House. “Opposition leaders have several opportunities to raise such issues. We will answer them. It is not proper for me to answer such questions when the House is in session,” he said.

He reiterated that law department scrutiny committee was studying a proposed bill against conversion. “Once it comes before the cabinet, we will take a decision on it. After that, it would be tabled in the Assembly,” he said. “All the bills to be tabled in the session would be decided in the business advisory committee meeting in Belagavi on December 13.”

Also Read Disrespect of MP: Karnataka CM trolled on social media

About demands from some BJP leaders about a ‘Love Jihad’ law, he said all such suggestions would be considered by the party and the government.

He said he would take a break from the session to attend the Sushasan Summit in Varanasi where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address all BJP CMs. “I will attend the summit and return on December 14,” he said.