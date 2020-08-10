How Karnataka government handled the coronavirus pandemic

Here is a look at what the government of Karnataka did in order to be of service to the people during the continuing reign of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

This list is not exhaustive, there are multiple schemes being evolved to cater to the emergency situations that arise from time to time.

₹2,272 crore provided as relief for workers of unorganized sector, flower, fruit and vegetable growers, weavers, taxi/ auto drivers, hairdressers, laundrymen, and leather craftsmen

Under PM Kisan Samman Yojana an additional ₹4,000 each has been provided to 50 lakh farmers

Fixed charge in electricity bills of small entrepreneurs waived off

₹60-cr loan waived off for 23,507 fishermen, especially fisherwomen loans up to ₹50,000 from commercial banks.

Loans worth ₹98-cr from cooperative banks have been waived off benefiting 29,631 weavers

Financial aid of ₹2,000 each has been provided to handloom weavers.

Adequate food supply and rations at free of cost was ensured for migrant workers during the lockdown and all BPL families. Monthly quota of 10 kg of rice and two kg of wheat given free of cost to each member of the family belonging to the BPL category from the first week of April. The APL category families given rice and wheat at ₹15 a kg.

Healthcare facilities

Total number of testing facilities in the state – 98

Total number of COVID-19 beds in government hospitals in Bengaluru: 696

Total number of COVID-19 beds in private hospitals (under government quota) in Bengaluru : 5,179

Total number of COVID-19 beds in government medical college hospitals in the Bengaluru – 819

Total beds in private medical colleges in Bengaluru: 4,611

(Inputs from Nagesh Prabhu and Tanu Kulkarni)