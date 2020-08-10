Tamil Nadu

Free rations, coverage of COVID-19 treatment: Here's how Tamil Nadu is fighting the virus

Health worker wearing PPE collects samples from a public in Chennai. File

Here is a look at what the government of Tamil Nadu did in order to be of service to the people during the continuing reign of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This list is not exhaustive, there are multiple schemes being evolved to cater to the emergency situations that arise from time to time.

  • Free rations (rice and other commodities from April to July/additional rice only until November) to card holders, migrant workers, those outside PDS network & NGOs
  • Provision of free meals through Amma Canteens
  • Quarantine Allowance or cash support ₹1,000 - ration cardholders and members of welfare boards such as construction workers & barbers
  • Directive to private schools on payment of fees during 2020-21
  • Deferment of rent payment by tenants to property owners
  • Time for payment of electricity bills extended till July 31
  • Deferment of payment of property and water taxes (ordered in March for three months )
  • Solatium for COVID-19 deaths in the case of government employees and involved in government work fighting COVID-19, was ₹50 lakh. Was reduced to ₹25 lakh earlier this month. 
  • Supply of essential  commodities for slum residents in more than 1900 neighborhoods in Chennai
  • Distribution of cash assistance for street vendors in Chennai
  • Distribution of free masks (ongoing scheme)
  • Distribution of electronic devices such as mobile phones for poor students of Chennai Corporation schools 

Healthcare facilities

Total number of testing facilities - 122

                        *Government - 59

                        *Private - 63

 

Total number of COVID-19 hospitals in Chennai- 47

                      *Government hospitals - 14

                       *Private hospitals - 33

 

Total number of COVID-19 beds in government hospitals in Chennai : 6,120

Total number of COVID-19 beds in private hospitals in Chennai : 3,410

Total number of COVID-19 beds in 25 government medical college hospitals in Tamil Nadu - 28,466

 

Total number of ventilators in the government sector in the State - 3,775

             *Number of ventilators for COVID-19 - 1,775

 

Coverage of COVID-19 treatment under CM’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme

(Inputs from T. Ramakrishnan, Serena Josephine M., Dennis S. Jesudasan and Aloysius Xavier Lopez)

