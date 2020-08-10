Free rations, coverage of COVID-19 treatment: Here's how Tamil Nadu is fighting the virus

Here is a look at what the government of Tamil Nadu did in order to be of service to the people during the continuing reign of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This list is not exhaustive, there are multiple schemes being evolved to cater to the emergency situations that arise from time to time.
- Free rations (rice and other commodities from April to July/additional rice only until November) to card holders, migrant workers, those outside PDS network & NGOs
- Provision of free meals through Amma Canteens
- Quarantine Allowance or cash support ₹1,000 - ration cardholders and members of welfare boards such as construction workers & barbers
- Directive to private schools on payment of fees during 2020-21
- Deferment of rent payment by tenants to property owners
- Time for payment of electricity bills extended till July 31
- Deferment of payment of property and water taxes (ordered in March for three months )
- Solatium for COVID-19 deaths in the case of government employees and involved in government work fighting COVID-19, was ₹50 lakh. Was reduced to ₹25 lakh earlier this month.
- Supply of essential commodities for slum residents in more than 1900 neighborhoods in Chennai
- Distribution of cash assistance for street vendors in Chennai
- Distribution of free masks (ongoing scheme)
- Distribution of electronic devices such as mobile phones for poor students of Chennai Corporation schools
Healthcare facilities
Total number of testing facilities - 122
*Government - 59
*Private - 63
Total number of COVID-19 hospitals in Chennai- 47
*Government hospitals - 14
*Private hospitals - 33
Total number of COVID-19 beds in government hospitals in Chennai : 6,120
Total number of COVID-19 beds in private hospitals in Chennai : 3,410
Total number of COVID-19 beds in 25 government medical college hospitals in Tamil Nadu - 28,466
Total number of ventilators in the government sector in the State - 3,775
*Number of ventilators for COVID-19 - 1,775
Coverage of COVID-19 treatment under CM’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme
(Inputs from T. Ramakrishnan, Serena Josephine M., Dennis S. Jesudasan and Aloysius Xavier Lopez)