Andhra Pradesh steps up its fight against corona with new schemes

Here is a look at what the government of Andhra Pradesh did in order to be of service to the people during the continuing reign of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This list is not exhaustive, there are multiple schemes being evolved to cater to the emergency situations that arise from time to time.
- Free rations (rice and other commodities from April to July/additional rice only until November) to card holders in eight phases. Rice and other pulses distributed.
- Dry ration provided to school students of day scholars and hostels at their door steps.
- ₹1000 financial aid provided to all eligible families during lockdown.
- Provision of free meals through Amma Canteens
- COVID allowance or cash support ₹2,000 being provided to patients upon recovery
- ₹15,000 financial aid announced for kin of persons who succumb to COVID-19.
- Directive to private schools not to collect fee before the commencement of the new academic year. Managements were also asked to give option for payment of fee in instalments.
- Deferment of rent payment by tenants to property owners
- Deferment of payment of property and water taxes (ordered in March for three months). Last date extended till July 31.
Medical Facilities
Total number of testing facilities - 74
*Government - 65
*Private - 9
Total number of COVID-19 hospitals in AP - 138
*Government hospitals - 60
*Private hospitals - 78
Total number of COVID-19 beds in government hospitals in Andhra Pradesh: 38,607
Total number of ICU beds available in COVID-19 hospitals: 4,214
Total number of beds with oxygen supply lines in COVID-19 hospitals: 17,232
Total number of ventilators available in the State - 1620
Free COVID-19 treatment under Aarogyasri for card holders in government and private hospitals.
(Inputs from Tharun Boda )