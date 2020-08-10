With over 350 testing facilities, Telangana tackles coronavirus

The government of Telangana introduced a wide range of schemes to help the people in the State during the SARS-CoV-2 virus outbreak.
This list is not exhaustive, there are multiple schemes being evolved to cater to the emergency situations that arise from time to time.
- The government announced a package of close to ₹2,500 crore for providing free rice and cash to below poverty line families holding the white ration cards. 12 kg rice per head to 87.4 lakh families and a cash component of ₹1,500 each to these families for purchase of other essentials including pulses, for two months – April and May.
- Nearly ₹100 crore spent on providing 10 kg rice and ₹500 cash each to the families of migrants who did not possess a BPL card.
- In addition, card portability, enabling people to draw their monthly quota of essentials irrespective of their location, had been introduced to provide ease to the BPL families.
- Decreed that property owners should not demand rent for three months effective March this year.
- Strict warning issued to managements of schools against any attempts to increase fee for the academic year 2020-21.
Medical Facilities
Total number of testing facilities - 362
a)Government - 339
b)Private – 23
Break-up of the 362 testing facilities
1) RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TRUENAT testing centres in Telangana
Government – 16
Private – 23
2) Rapid Antigen Test centres
Government -323
Total number of COVID-19 hospitals in Telangana- 147
a) Government hospitals - 56
b) Private hospitals – 91
COVID-19 Hospitals in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) –
a)Total number of COVID-19 beds in government hospitals in GHMC: 3737
b)Total number of COVID-19 beds in private hospitals in GHMC : 5001
Total number of COVID-19 beds in 56 government hospitals Telangana – 8436
Total number of ventilators in the government sector in Telangana – Over 1250
Number of ventilators for COVID-19 - 1140
(Inputs from M. Rajeev and K.Shiva Shanker)