Telangana

With over 350 testing facilities, Telangana tackles coronavirus

Dressed in PPE from head to toe, Health Minister Eatala Rajender interacting with a COVID-19 patient at the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences, Gachibowli.

Dressed in PPE from head to toe, Health Minister Eatala Rajender interacting with a COVID-19 patient at the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences, Gachibowli.   | Photo Credit: By arrangement

The government of Telangana introduced a wide range of schemes to help the people in the State during the SARS-CoV-2 virus outbreak.

This list is not exhaustive, there are multiple schemes being evolved to cater to the emergency situations that arise from time to time.

  • The government announced a package of close to ₹2,500 crore for providing free rice and cash to below poverty line families holding the white ration cards. 12 kg rice per head to 87.4 lakh families and a cash component of ₹1,500 each to these families for purchase of other essentials including pulses, for two months – April and May.
  • Nearly ₹100 crore spent on providing 10 kg rice and ₹500 cash each to the families of migrants who did not possess a BPL card. 
  • In addition, card portability, enabling people to draw their monthly quota of essentials irrespective of their location, had been introduced to provide ease to the BPL families.
  • Decreed that property owners should not demand rent for three months effective March this year. 
  • Strict warning issued to managements of schools against any attempts to increase fee for the academic year 2020-21. 

Medical Facilities 

Total number of testing facilities - 362

   a)Government - 339 

   b)Private – 23 

Break-up of the 362 testing facilities

1) RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TRUENAT testing centres in Telangana 

      Government – 16 

      Private – 23 

2) Rapid Antigen Test centres 

      Government -323 

Total number of COVID-19 hospitals in Telangana- 147 

    a) Government hospitals - 56 

    b) Private hospitals – 91 

COVID-19 Hospitals in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) –  

      a)Total number of COVID-19 beds in government hospitals in GHMC: 3737 

      b)Total number of COVID-19 beds in private hospitals in GHMC : 5001 

 

Total number of COVID-19 beds in 56 government hospitals Telangana – 8436 

 

Total number of ventilators in the government sector in Telangana – Over 1250 

 

Number of ventilators for COVID-19 - 1140 

 

(Inputs from M. Rajeev and K.Shiva Shanker)

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 10, 2020 11:25:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/with-over-350-testing-facilities-telangana-tackles-coronavirus/article32314267.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story