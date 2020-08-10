With over 350 testing facilities, Telangana tackles coronavirus

The government of Telangana introduced a wide range of schemes to help the people in the State during the SARS-CoV-2 virus outbreak.

This list is not exhaustive, there are multiple schemes being evolved to cater to the emergency situations that arise from time to time.

The government announced a package of close to ₹2,500 crore for providing free rice and cash to below poverty line families holding the white ration cards. 12 kg rice per head to 87.4 lakh families and a cash component of ₹1,500 each to these families for purchase of other essentials including pulses, for two months – April and May.

Nearly ₹100 crore spent on providing 10 kg rice and ₹500 cash each to the families of migrants who did not possess a BPL card.

In addition, card portability, enabling people to draw their monthly quota of essentials irrespective of their location, had been introduced to provide ease to the BPL families.

Decreed that property owners should not demand rent for three months effective March this year.

Strict warning issued to managements of schools against any attempts to increase fee for the academic year 2020-21.

Medical Facilities

Total number of testing facilities - 362

a)Government - 339

b)Private – 23

Break-up of the 362 testing facilities

1) RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TRUENAT testing centres in Telangana

Government – 16

Private – 23

2) Rapid Antigen Test centres

Government -323

Total number of COVID-19 hospitals in Telangana- 147

a) Government hospitals - 56

b) Private hospitals – 91

COVID-19 Hospitals in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) –

a)Total number of COVID-19 beds in government hospitals in GHMC: 3737

b)Total number of COVID-19 beds in private hospitals in GHMC : 5001

Total number of COVID-19 beds in 56 government hospitals Telangana – 8436

Total number of ventilators in the government sector in Telangana – Over 1250

Number of ventilators for COVID-19 - 1140

(Inputs from M. Rajeev and K.Shiva Shanker)