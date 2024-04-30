GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Hassan district JD(S) president alleges that case was booked against H.D. Revanna for political reasons by government of Karnataka

He alleged that Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar had called the Police Inspector of Holenarasipur to book a case against the former minister and MLA of Holenarasipur

April 30, 2024 02:44 pm | Updated 02:44 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of JD(S) MLA H.D. Revanna flanked by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar.

A file photo of JD(S) MLA H.D. Revanna flanked by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar. | Photo Credit: File photo

Hassan district Janata Dal (Secular) president K.S. Lingesh has alleged that a case was booked against former minister H.D. Revanna for political reasons at the behest of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

In a media conference in Hassan on April 30, Mr. Lingesh accused Congress leaders of being behind the case against H.D. Revanna. “They have booked the case against H.D. Revanna as they are sure of losing in the elections. Out of frustration, the Congress is taking on members of (former PM) H.D. Deve Gowda’s family,” he said.

He alleged that Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar had called the Police Inspector of Holenarasipur to book a case against H.D. Revanna.

On comments of Hassan Deputy Commissioner

Mr. Lingesh took exception to the comments of Hassan Deputy Commissioner Sathyabhama C. while accepting a memorandum from activists against Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who has been suspended by the JD(S), and Holenarasipur MLA H.D. Revanna. The DC had referred to the story of Shishupala, whom lord Krishna kills, in the Mahabharata.

Mr. Lingesh questioned if the DC is a politician. “Her job was to accept the memorandum and forward it to the government. I will complain to the Election Commission against the officer,” he added.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / state politics / Janata Dal - Secular / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.