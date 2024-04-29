HDK: Probe into creation and distribution of pen-drives with objectional content

April 29, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Shivamogga

Former Chief Minister and State president of Janata Dal (Secular) H.D. Kumaraswamy has stressed the need for an investigation into the creation of pen-drives that allegedly carried obscene content related to Prajwal Revanna.

Mr. Kumaraswamy, speaking to press persons in Shivamogga, reiterated that he was of the opinion that if Prajwal Revanna had committed any crime, he should face punishment. He would not defend him.

“Now the State government has constituted an SIT to probe into the allegations. Similarly, there should be a probe to know who created the pen drives with the objectionable content and distributed them in lakhs. They have committed more serious crimes,” he said.

The JD(S) chief said he and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda decided to suspend Prajwal Revanna from the party on Sunday itself. “As he is a Lok Sabha member, the decision to take disciplinary action against him has to be taken at the national level,” he said.

Further, he said neither he nor his father (Deve Gowda) were concerned with the issue in any way. “I and my father, Deve Gowda, have helped lakhs of families in our careers. A few Congress workers have staged a dharna in front of my house in Bengaluru. In what way am I connected to this?” he asked.

He said he and his brother (Revanna) had been separated. Both had separate businesses.