Prajwal case has shocked nation: Alka Lamba

April 29, 2024 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - BENGALURU

All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba on Monday said that Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, representing the JD(S), has “broken all crime records against the women in the country” and accused the BJP and JD(S) alliance of maintaining silence over the alleged sex scandal.

Speaking to reporters at the party office here, she claimed that the horrifying case of violence against women has shocked the nation. Several videos with hundreds of women being allegedly sexually harassed and violated by Prajwal over the past few years has come to the surface over the last few days. Prajwal, 33, who contested the Lok Sabha elections held on April 26, is the grandson of party supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda.

She alleged that party ‘karyakartas’ panchayat members, elderly women, women who came asking for help, and even maids have not been spared. “The horrible fact is that the acts of the sexual predator was endorsed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he campaigned in the Old Mysore region,” she alleged.

KPCC spokesperson Ramesh Babu too alleged that the sexual exploitation by the JD(S) leader was a blackspot on the culture of the State and politics. Speaker Om Birla, who suspended more than a hundred MPs, should suspend Prajwal, he said. Meanwhile, the Congress workers staged a protest condemning the incident.