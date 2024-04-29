How did PM who keeps track of movement of Opposition leaders let a criminal escape from right under his nose, asks Priyanka

April 29, 2024 09:46 pm | Updated April 30, 2024 07:59 am IST - Kalaburagi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi on how a “rakshas” could be allowed to leave the country, referring to alleged sexual crimes involving incumbent Lok Sabha Hassan MP and JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, who has reportedly left the country before the Special Investigation Team began investigation into the allegations.

Addressing a public rally, along with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, at Sedam in Kalaburagi district, she said that Mr. Modi, “who keeps track of the movements of every leader in the country” was mysteriously silent when the “criminal who left the country was right under his nose.”

Also read: Prajawal Revanna ‘sex scandal’ | JD(S) set to suspend Hassan MP over sexual harassment allegations; SIT begins probe

“They come to know wherever the Opposition leaders go. However, they did not know when a criminal left the country after committing such heinous crimes on hundreds of women. How can we believe it? You, my sisters, must continue to question Mr. Modi so that he would never dare to speak on women’s mangalsutra again,” she said, without taking the name of Prajwal.

At a rally in Aligarh earlier, the Prime Minister had said: “They [Congress] plan to amend the law to snatch gold, including their mangalsutra from our mothers and sisters. They are bent upon stealing it.”

Speaking at Sedam, Ms. Vadra questioned where Mr. Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were when the country’s Olympic medallists were sexually assaulted and girls were raped in Hathras and Unnao. “I would like to ask Mr. Modi which side he took when women were raped in Hathras and Unnao. I would like to ask him whether he and his government stood with the victims or rapists. In Karnataka, Mr. Modi shared dais with a criminal who harassed thousands of women and sought vote for him. I would like to ask Mr. Modi what he would say about it,” she said.

She appealed to people to make the Prime Minister accountable and answerable to the people. “You must ask him to talk about your real issues. What is told to you or shown on television is not true. Your life is your reality... Install a new one which is accountable and answerable to you,” she said.

Mr. Kharge, general secretary Randeep Surjewala, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Ministers Priyank Kharge and Sharan Prakash Patil, and other party leaders were present.