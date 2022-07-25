Govt. composite Junior College in Begur to get a robotic laboratory

It will help them understand the basic concepts of science better

The students of high school and Pre-University classes studying in Government Composite Junior College at Begur in Gundlupet taluk near here will now get an opportunity to understand the basic concepts of science through a robotic laboratory.

The robotic laboratory to be inaugurated n the institution premises on July 26 will not enable the students to understand the basic concepts of science prescibed in the syllabus through models in practical manner, but also introduce the students of a rural area like Begur to a new-age domain like robotics.

The kits in the robotic laboratory will have about 2,000 international standard components to construct evidence-based explanations of real world phenomena ranging from windmills to locomotives. The kits can even prepare students for participation in events like Olympiads in different segments of science, said Girish Baga, an educationist, who is part of a group of committed individuals behind the robotic laboratory project.

The setting up of the laboratory at an estimated cost of ₹12 lakh is the culmination of the efforts of a group of individuals from Mysuru region to celebrate the birthday of Minister for Housing and Infrastructure V. Somanna. Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar from the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru will inaugurate the laboratory to be named as Sri Siddaganga Shivakumar Swamiji Robotics and Science Laboratory on Tuesday while Seer of Suttur Mutt Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji will grace the occasion. A host of personalities including Gundlupet MLA C.S. Niranjan Kumar and Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore G. Hemantha Kumar will also participate in the function.

A group of individuals including Khandesh, who is from healthcare industry, developers S.M. Shivaprakash and Kiran and former President of MM Hills Temple Trust Alanahalli Mahadevaswamy, besides educationists H. Ramesh and Girish Baga had similiarly set up a state-of-the art library at the Government High School at Hangala in Gundlupet comprising more than 3,000 books and required furniture at a cost of ₹5 lakh.

Mr. Baga pointed out that many schools, particularly in rural areas, lacked resources like teachers for all subjects. Teachers often teach multiple subjects including the ones in which they had no background knowledge. Also, subjects like music, arts and sports are often ignored in these institutions. Hence, the group has drawn up a plan to link different schools through Wi Fi to create digitally connected school clusters so that the resources can be shared between different institutions.

“This will also help impart coaching for students appearing for CET or offer remedial classes from a centralised place to the last mile schools through digital connectivity”, he added.