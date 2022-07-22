Bandepalya police initiative passes the test: 42 of 85 students clear all subjects in SSLC supplementary exams

The Bandepalya police had organised a 21-day intense training with the help of teachers from neighbouring schools in the area

The tutorial classes organised by Bandepalya police station for students in the area who failed their Class 10 exams paid off as many of them passed the test. Of the 85 students who attended the classes, 42 have passed in all pending subjects in the SSLC supplementary exams, making them eligible for college education.

The Bandepalya police had organised a 21-day intense training with the help of teachers from neighbouring schools in the area for students from the area who had failed. L.Y. Rajesh, Inspector, Bandepalya Police, who spearheaded the initiative, said he was very happy that they could save a precious academic year for these students. “We are helping other students who have scored near passing marks to apply for revaluation and re-totalling. We are consulting teachers on how to engage these students now and train them for supplementary exams in October 2022,” he said.

For the 42 students who passed in all the subjects, the Bandepalya police are now in talks with three colleges in the area to induct them and also give them discounts in tuition fee. “Every student who has passed the exam will get a seat in a college nearby,” Mr. Rajesh said.