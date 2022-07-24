ISC results: 15 students from Karnataka in top three ranks

Karnataka has achieved a pass percentage of 99.38 in the Indian School Certificate (Class XII) results, announced by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Sunday

Karnataka has achieved a pass percentage of 99.38 in the Indian School Certificate (Class XII) results, announced by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Sunday.

A total of 15 students from the State made it to the top three ranks on the national merit list, while three students from Bengaluru shared the top rank at the State level.

Sana Jose from St. Joseph’s Boys High School, Niveditha S. Warrier from Christ Academy ICSE School, and Sneha N. Shastri from St Francis De Sales Public School were the State toppers with 99.5%. With 99.25%, eight other students bagged the second merit position, and with 99%, four students shared the third position.

Speaking to The Hindu, Ms. Sana Jose said that she was very happy and surprised about her results. “I was certainly not expecting this. But now I am very excited. I was consistent in my preparations for my examinations and always maintained a right balance between my academics and my co-curricular activities. Further, I would like to pursue a dual degree at IIM Indore and am currently preparing for that. I aspire to have a career in technology driven businesses”.

While her father has his own business venture, her mother works at Microsoft.

Krithika Kannan, from Sophia High School, who secured the second position (State level), said that she was quite relaxed while preparing.

Ms. Kannan, whose father is a filmmaker and her mother works in marketing, hopes to pursue a career in Data Science. “I have already completed my admission for the course at a university in the city,” she added.

A total of 2,169 candidates from 46 schools from Karnataka wrote the examination this year, out of which there were 1,005 boys and 1,164 girls.

The girls secured higher results this year too, with a pass percentage of 99.83, while boys got 99.6%. Along with 12 Indian languages, five foreign languages, and two classical languages, the ISC examination was conducted in 49 written subjects this year.

The students in Other Backward Classes and Scheduled Tribes categories achieved a pass percentage of 100, while Scheduled Castes students had a pass percentage of 98.36 in the State.

At the national level, the South had achieved the highest pass percentage of 99.81.