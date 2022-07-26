‘Sending sons to military despite husband’s martyrdom worth emulating’

Documentary on Lt. Col. (Late) Ajit Bhandarkar “The Saga of a Braveheart” was screened for students of Shakthi Residential School

Shakuntala Bhandarkar, wife of the late Lt. Col. Ajit V Bhandarkar interacts with students of Shakthi Residential School in Mangaluru on July 25. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT E MAIL

Documentary on Lt. Col. (Late) Ajit Bhandarkar “The Saga of a Braveheart” was screened for students of Shakthi Residential School

Shakunthala Bhandarkar, wife of Lt. Col. (late) Ajit V. Bhandarkar, is a person worthy of emulation. Despite losing her husband at a very young age, she sent her two sons to join the defence forces, said Capt. P.S. Kariappa.

He was speaking after the screening of the documentary “The Saga of a Braveheart”, which was shown as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to students of Shakthi Residential School here on July 25. Capt. Kariappa said Lt. Col. Bhandarkar never compromised on his work but was also a nice human being and an affectionate person.

A strict officer, he proved that he was born to be a soldier and wished to die as one too. With the screening of the documentary, the journey of Shaurya Chakra Lt. Col. Bhandarkar was made know to students, said Capt. Kariappa.

A life of ultimate sacrifice

Born on December 31, 1960 in Mumbai, Lt Col Bhandarkar studied at the Bjiapur Sainik School and then at the National Defence Academy before joining the Indian Military Academy for training. Commissioned in the Madras Regiment, Lt. Col. Bhandarkar died on October 30, 1999, in a counter-insurgency operation against terrorists at Faisalabad in Poonch District of Jammu and Kashmir.

Commander Mahesh Nagesh Nayak (retired Indian Navy) said because of ultimate sacrifices made by people like Lt Col Bhandarkar, people were now leading a safe life. He said military personnel were always there on the borders safeguarding the country and people.

Ms. Bhandarkar said the book authored by her was a tribute to her braveheart husband. “I wish everyone reads the book” she said.

Prathviraj, Principal of Shakthi College, said during his school days there were no people who could guide students about the defence forces. Stories of such bravehearts should reach every student, motivating and guiding them towards serving the nation.

Shakthi Education Trust Administrator K.C. Naik, residential school principal G. Vidya Kamath and others were present.