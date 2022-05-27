Video | School on Wheels in Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau May 27, 2022 11:55 IST

Bengaluru has got a Montessori School on Wheels, which is an initiative to get early learning to the doorstep of marginalised children aged 2.5 to 6 years who reside in slums within the city. The aim is to decrease school dropout rates and increase school admissions. The project is the initiative of Freethinking Foundation and is being undertaken with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The initiative includes mid-day meals and health check-ups. School on Wheels is not bound by the four walls of a classroom, but designed for children to explore nature in a park, public spaces or learn in an inventive bus. The bus is designed to accommodate 50 students in batches over a period of time, promote multi-lingualism with lessons being offered in English, Kannada and Hindi languages. The bus has Montessori material, trained teachers, mini-library and audio visual equipment to create a comprehensive learning environment for children. The bus will also be used to train teachers in the Montessori methodology. The Montessori School on Wheels was launched in Bengaluru on May 26, 2022.



