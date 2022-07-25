Bengaluru

CBSE exams: THiS institutions achieve 100% pass

Schools part of The Hindu in School (THiS) achieved 100% pass results in both the Class X and XII term-2 examinations, the results of which were declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recently.

BGS National Public School, Hulimavu, achieved 100% pass in both Class X and XII exams. In Class X, 172 of 309 students scored 90% and above, while in Class XII, 34 of 63 students achieved this feat. In Class X, Srushti Balikai (99%) and in Class XII, Sahil Kumar Verma (97.40%) were the toppers.

Students of Presidency School, Kasturinagar, recorded 100% pass in the Class X examination. In all, 72 of 194 students scored 90% and above. Mohana Priya (99%) was the topper.

For the 18th consecutive year, Siddaganga Public School, Chandra Layout, achieved 100% pass. In all, 64 of 110 students secured distinction. Prerana N.R. (97.3%) was the topper.

Army Public School, ASC, achieved 100% pass in both the Class X and XII exams. In Class X, 64 of 120 students secured distinction. Yojith Kashyap (97.8%) was the topper. In Class XII, 50 of 97 students secured distinction. Lakshay Rai (97%) in Science, Krishnanshu Jana (90%) in Commerce, and Anjali Kumari (98.4%) in Humanities were the toppers.

Army Public School, Kamaraj Road, too achieved 100% pass with all 205 students bringing laurels to the school. In Class X, D. Akashayashree Nair with 98% was the topper. Tarashis Chatt (97.6%) in Science, Lubna Asif (98.2%) in Commerce, and Suhani Dhupar (98.2%) in Humanities were the toppers.

National Public School, Koramangala, achieved 100% pass in both the Class X and XII exams. In Class X, 80 of 83 students secured distinction. Adrija Thakur (99.8%) was the topper. In Class XII, 61 of 65 students secured distinction. Nikita Kiran (99.6%) was the topper.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Karnataka
Bangalore
test/examination
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 25, 2022 8:32:07 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/cbse-exams-this-institutions-achieve-100-pass/article65682463.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY