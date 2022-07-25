CBSE exams: THiS institutions achieve 100% pass

Schools part of The Hindu in School (THiS) achieved 100% pass results in both the Class X and XII term-2 examinations, the results of which were declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recently.

BGS National Public School, Hulimavu, achieved 100% pass in both Class X and XII exams. In Class X, 172 of 309 students scored 90% and above, while in Class XII, 34 of 63 students achieved this feat. In Class X, Srushti Balikai (99%) and in Class XII, Sahil Kumar Verma (97.40%) were the toppers.

Students of Presidency School, Kasturinagar, recorded 100% pass in the Class X examination. In all, 72 of 194 students scored 90% and above. Mohana Priya (99%) was the topper.

For the 18th consecutive year, Siddaganga Public School, Chandra Layout, achieved 100% pass. In all, 64 of 110 students secured distinction. Prerana N.R. (97.3%) was the topper.

Army Public School, ASC, achieved 100% pass in both the Class X and XII exams. In Class X, 64 of 120 students secured distinction. Yojith Kashyap (97.8%) was the topper. In Class XII, 50 of 97 students secured distinction. Lakshay Rai (97%) in Science, Krishnanshu Jana (90%) in Commerce, and Anjali Kumari (98.4%) in Humanities were the toppers.

Army Public School, Kamaraj Road, too achieved 100% pass with all 205 students bringing laurels to the school. In Class X, D. Akashayashree Nair with 98% was the topper. Tarashis Chatt (97.6%) in Science, Lubna Asif (98.2%) in Commerce, and Suhani Dhupar (98.2%) in Humanities were the toppers.

National Public School, Koramangala, achieved 100% pass in both the Class X and XII exams. In Class X, 80 of 83 students secured distinction. Adrija Thakur (99.8%) was the topper. In Class XII, 61 of 65 students secured distinction. Nikita Kiran (99.6%) was the topper.