For the first time, rain forces closure of schools in Arsikere

The Hindu Bureau July 18, 2022 13:27 IST

All primary and high schools in Arsikere taluk of Hassan district in Karnataka will remain closed for the day

A file photo of children going to schools wearing raincoats in Sagar taluk of neighbouring Shivamogga district in Karnataka. | Photo Credit: PRAKASH HASSAN

Arsikere taluk administration in Karnataka declared a holiday for schools in the taluk on July 18 citing rains. For the first time schools in the taluk, in Hassan district, are being closed due to rains this year. All primary and high schools will remain closed for the day. Ghat routes to Mangaluru closed Following intermittent landslips at Donigal in Sakleshpur taluk of Hassan district on Bengaluru-Mangaluru National Highway 75, the Hassan district administration has banned movement of all heavy vehicles via Donigal. Officials have suggested alternative routes, only for light motor vehicles, circumventing the affected stretch. While vehicles up to 16 tonnes were allowed to ply through Sampaje (Sullia-Madikeri, NH 275) and Charmadi (Belthangady-Mudigere, NH 73), on July 17, Kodagu police restricted the movement of multi-axle buses via Sampaje Ghat while Charmadi Ghat can not accommodate multi-axle buses at all. Shiradi Ghat looks scary Shiradi Ghat on July 14, 2022



