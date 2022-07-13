Landslides: experts inspect sites in Kodagu

Experts from the Amritha University in Kollam and the Karnataka State National Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC) visited Kodagu on Wednesday to study the reasons for landslides in some parts of the district.

They visited Chamundeshwari Nagar in Madikeri and Ayyappa Hills in Virajpet taluk where landslides were reported.

The families living at Chamundeshwari Nagar had been asked to shift in view of the looming threat in the days ahead in view of heavy rains. This place is closer to Raja Seat, a popular tourist destination in Kodagu.

There were reports of a minor landslip in Chamundeshwari Nagar a few days ago. The same place had witnessed landslides in 2018 and 2019.

Deputy Commissioner B C Satish said the experts visited the sites on Wednesday.

A team of NDRF visited Chamundeshwari Nagar and Indira Nagara in Madikeri town following minor landslips. After the inspection by the NDRF personnel and the officers of the district disaster management centre, the residents were asked to relocate for safety reasons.