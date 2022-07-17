Rain woes continue to haunt various areas of State

While an injured woman died in Kodagu, a few UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Hampi remain flooded

Monuments at UNESCO World Heritage Site in Hampi flooded by the Tungabhadra waters on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SRIDHAR KAVALI

While an injured woman died in Kodagu, a few UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Hampi remain flooded

People of various districts continued to be haunted by rain-related problems. While some areas especially Malnad and coastal region continued to receive rains, the northern parts of the State faced the problem of high outflows from reservoirs.

Though there is a decline in the rainfall activity in northern areas, the outflow from major reservoirs continued to be high as a precautionary measure.

The first rain-related casualty has been reported in Kodagu district with the death of a 70-year-old woman from Shanivarasanthe hobli on Saturday. Vasanthamma, who was injured when a portion of her house collapsed on July 5 following heavy rains, succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Hassan. The victim was a native of Sulugalale village.

Meanwhile, an orange alert has been declared in Kodagu till 8.30 a.m. on Monday. Traffic movement on Madikeri-Mangaluru road passing close to the Deputy Commissioners office of Kodagu, has been banned in view of threat to the retaining wall abutting the road.

Many parts of Kodagu are experiencing torrential rains for the past several days disrupting life. Bhagamandala recorded 143.4 mm rain in the last 24 hours while Shanthalli in Somwarpet taluk recorded 141.2 mm rain.

In Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, 47 houses were damaged due to rains in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Sunday. Of them, 46 were partially damaged, 39 being in Udupi and seven in Dakshina Kannada, and one house was fully damaged in Dakshina Kannada.

In addition, 113 electricity poles fell snapping power connectivity in some areas in Dakshina Kannada which recorded 71 mm rainfall during the period against the normal rainfall of 46 mm. Udupi district recorded 96.14 mm rainfall during the period.

As heavy goods vehicles have been banned both in Shiradi Ghat and Sampaje Ghats, they have been forced to take a detour to reach Mangaluru through alternative roads.

Monuments flooded

A few monuments at the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hampi, including Rama Laxmana Temple and Salu Mantapa, remained heavily flooded since Thursday and Chakrateertha, Purandara Dasa Mantapa and the footbridge of Vijayanagara time submerged in the flood waters since Wednesday as the outflow from Tungabhadra reservoir remained high.

The reservoir received water at the rate of 1,68,968 cusecs on an average on Sunday. The authorities were maintaining the outflow of 1,55,596 cusecs as the water level in the reservoir reached the brim a couple of days ago.

The Kampli-Gangavati Bridge remained under the overflowing Tungabhadra since Thursday cutting connectivity between Koppal and Ballari districts apart from flooding the areas around Kampli.

The Central Water Commission, Krishna and Godavari Basin Organisation, Hyderabad, on Sunday morning issued a forecast alerting about the possibility of floods in Mantralayam in Andhra Pradesh in the event of releasing more water from the Tungabhadra Reservoir.

Rainfall subsided in Belagavi and Baglakot districts on Sunday, though the discharge into the river increased slightly due to the rainfall in Maharashtra.

The authorities maintained the outflow from Almatti reservoir at the rate of 1.5 lakh cusecs while the inflow was at the rate of 1.33 lakh cusecs.