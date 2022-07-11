Schools to remain close in Sakaleshpur, Alur, Arakalgud today
The climate remains cloudy in the district and several parts continue to receive heavy downpours
Hassan district administration has declared a holiday for schools in Sakaleshpur, Alur and Arakalgud taluks on Monday due to heavy rains.
Deputy Commissioner R. Girish informed the media that primary, high schools and Anganwadi centres in these three taluks would remain closed on the day.
The climate remains cloudy in the district and several parts continue to receive heavy downpours. Minister for Public Works C.C. Patil will be inspecting the Shiradi Ghat stretch of National Highway 75, where landslide occurred, later today.
