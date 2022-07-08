13 districts in Karnataka battered by rain; residents of landslide locations to be shifted

Heavy rains in Malnad and coastal districts have claimed 12 lives over a month since June 1

In the wake of downpour in coastal and Malnad districts of Karnataka leading to extensive damage, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday chaired a high-level meeting and said orders had been issued to officials of the district administration to shift villages/people from locations where landslips occurred last year.

Districts such as Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, and Dakshina Kannada witnessed extensive landslips during the monsoon last year. There have been landslips in some parts over the last few days too.

Rain havoc has claimed the lives of 12 people and 65 livestock for the last one month (since June 1). A total of 13 districts in coastal and Malnad regions of the State received heavy rainfall during the last few days, causing damage to houses, and public properties, A total 17 taluks received rainfall above the normal during the season.

Mr. Bommai held a videoconference with the Deputy Commissioners and in-charge Ministers of 13 rain-affected districts and told them to undertake relief measures immediately.

Reservoirs, including those of the Ghataprabha, Malaprabha, and Hidkal, have filled up to 50% of their capacity. The Belagavi Deputy Commissioner has been instructed to monitor the flow of water from Koyna dam in the Krishna river basin, Mr. Bommai said.

Rain to continue

According to India Meteorological Department, several districts in the State would receive heavy rainfall in the next three or four days. A task force headed by the Deputy Commissioners, which included officials of major departments such as Water Resources, Education, Home, and RDPR, has been constituted to coordinate rain-related works and relief measures. Officials have been told to set up village-level task forces to monitor floods round the clock.

Compensation of ₹10,000 would be disbursed to owners of partially and fully damaged houses for the time being. Zilla panchayat engineers of districts have been asked to conduct a detailed survey of damage to houses and public properties and submit reports in three or four days. The survey would categorise damaged houses into three categories and based on the extent of the damage, compensation would be given, he said.

Funds available

The Deputy Commissioners have ₹735.95 crore in their treasuries and they have been asked to utilise the sum for undertaking rain- relief works, he said.

The Chief Minister said crop damage would be assessed only after rain takes a break. The district administration and Escom officials have been directed to assess the damage to roads and electricity poles, respectively, Mr. Bommai said.

The NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed in coastal districts for rescuing people affected by the rain.