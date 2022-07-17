PWD, NHAI to develop 1,038 lakes near highways

Bengaluru

Minister for Public Works C.C. Patil on Sunday said 1,038 lakes located near national and State highways in different districts will be rejuvenated in coordination with the National Highway Authority of India.

In a press statement, Mr. Patil said Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari has assured of his Ministry’s support for developing these lakes/tanks located near national highways. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai too in the State Budget 2022-23 had mentioned that “desilting of tanks along the national highways of the State and construction of new lakes will be taken up in coordination with the National Highway Authority of India,” Mr. Patil said.

The Minor Irrigation Department’s approval was also sought for developing 1,038 lakes in the State. Currently, contractors involved in roadworks have been procuring soil for road development from distant locations. Instead of spending money on transport of soil from distant locations, a decision was taken to use soil from lakes/tanks located near roads which would lead to desilting and rejuvenation of lakes, he said.

Development of lakes would also help in attracting tourists and maintain ecological balance in the area, the PWD Minister said.

With a view to conserve water for the future, the Centre has launched a new mission titled Amrit Sarovar, which is aimed at developing and rejuvenating waterbodies in each district of the country as a part of celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. In total, it would lead to creation of 50,000 waterbodies of a size of about an acre or more in the country.

The PWD had already issued guidelines to develop lakes located nearby highways, Mr. Patil said and directed his department officials to hold meetings with NHAI officials for rejuvenating lakes.