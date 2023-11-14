November 14, 2023 04:41 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The ruling Congress has accused JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy of of ‘power theft’.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on November 14, the Karnataka Congress shared a video showing a cable, stretching out from the terrace of Mr. Kumaraswamy’s residence at J.P. Nagar in Bengaluru, and connecting directly to a power line across the street.

Taking a jibe at Mr. Kumaraswamy, the Congress said: “If you were facing financial problems, you could have applied for Gruha Jyothi scheme, which ensures free power of up to 200 units per month. The JD(S) leader has been criticising the government’s guarantees, including free power to households.

Power cable had been put up by a decorator

Mr. Kumaraswamy clarified that the lighting was put up by a private decorator and the connection to the power line was removed after he found out about it. He hit out at the Congress for ‘making a big issue of a small thing’. The former Karnataka Chief Minister said he was open to an investigation by power authorities into the matter and would willingly pay a fine if served a notice.

ದೀಪಾವಳಿ ಹಬ್ಬಕ್ಕೆ ನನ್ನ ಮನೆಗೆ ವಿದ್ಯುತ್ ದೀಪಗಳ ಅಲಂಕಾರ ಮಾಡಲು ಖಾಸಗಿ ಡೆಕೋರೇಟರ್ ಒಬ್ಬರಿಗೆ ಹೇಳಲಾಗಿತ್ತು. ಅವರು ಮನೆಗೆ ವಿದ್ಯುತ್ ದೀಪಗಳ ಅಲಂಕಾರ ಮಾಡಿದ ಮೇಲೆ ಪಕ್ಕದಲ್ಲಿಯೇ ಇದ್ದ ಕಂಬದಿಂದ ವಿದ್ಯುತ್ ಸಂಪರ್ಕ ಪಡೆದು ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಆಗ ನಾನು ಬಿಡದಿಯ ತೋಟದಲ್ಲಿದ್ದೆ. ನಿನ್ನೆ ರಾತ್ರಿ ಮನೆಗೆ ವಾಪಸ್ ಬಂದಾಗ ಈ ವಿಷಯ ನನ್ನ… — ಹೆಚ್.ಡಿ.ಕುಮಾರಸ್ವಾಮಿ | H.D.Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) November 14, 2023

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar later congratulated Mr. Kumaraswamy for admitting to the ‘power theft’. Mr. Shivakumar said people in responsible positions should not indulge in such acts. “The government will not interfere in this. The department concerned or Bescom will take action,” he said.