November 08, 2023 04:50 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST - Shivamogga

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy is not bothered about how many seats his party will win in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections because his target is to ensure that the JD(S)-BJP alliance wins all 28 seats in Karnataka.

Addressing a media conference in Hassan along with his party colleagues, Mr. Kumaraswamy said the Congress government in Karnataka is rattled after he met senior leaders of the BJP a couple of times. “We have only talked about joining the NDA. Already, the Congress party is jittery. Imagine what would be their state once we finalise our understanding with the BJP in Karnataka,” he said.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said that talks about the alliance with the BJP are still in the preliminary stage. The details would be finalised after the Assembly elections in five States. “We will talk about the alliance with State leaders of the BJP. Talking with only Delhi leaders will not help. We have to take them into confidence, and leaders of both parties have to work as a family. There is no hurry. Many of the questions being raised by the media about the alliance will be answered in December,” he said.

Meeting with JD(S) MLAs in Hassan

Regarding the meeting with party MLAs and leaders in Hassan, the former CM said that except for Sharana Gowda Kandakur of Gurmitkal, all the MLAs (18) attended the meeting held on November 7. “Sharana Gowda is in confusion. He is like a family member. We will resolve the issue with him,” he said.

There were no differences among party legislators, and nobody would quit the party. “I don’t know why rumours are being spread repeatedly that some of our leaders will be quitting the party. I have no doubt about any of our MLAs. None of our MLAs will quit the party because of pressure from the Congress. All of us are working like a family,” he said.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said the meeting was convened on the advice of the party’s core committee chairman G.T. Deve Gowda, who felt the need for a meeting to convey a message of unity, besides discussing burning issues like drought. “Hence, we chose to hold the meeting in Hassan during the Hasanamba festival. We took the blessings of the goddess before the meeting,” he said.

On drought aid from the Centre

Reacting to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s repeated statements about the Centre delaying release of funds for drought relief, the former CM said, “Let the State Government spend its share first. For almost two months, the State Government has been stating that the State suffered a loss of over ₹30,000 crore due to drought. But what have they done so far to help the farmers?”