HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Yediyurappa’s son Vijayendra appointed Karnataka BJP president

He replaces Nalin Kumar Kateel.

November 10, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
B.Y. Vijayendra, son of former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. File

B.Y. Vijayendra, son of former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The BJP high command has appointed B.Y. Vijayendra, son of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, as the president of the Karnataka state unit of the party. The announcement came on Friday evening. 

Announcement of Mr. Vijayendra as the state president of the party comes in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections, scheduled mid-next year. He replaces Nalin Kumar Kateel.

Mr. Yediyurappa had been lobbying hard for his son to be anointed the state president of the party for many months now, even as there was considerable opposition from within the party to the move, arguing that the party cannot indulge in “dynasty politics.” The party high command had been indecisive on the issue, pushing the party into a stagnation mode in the state. 

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.