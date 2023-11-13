HamberMenu
Siddaramaiah hits back at Kumaraswamy for his comments on guarantees

November 13, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A day after the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy urged the voters in the five poll-bound States “not to fall prey” to the Congress guarantees, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hit back at the former asking why he “hates poor people”.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) he said, “Your baseless opposition means opposing the upliftment of poor families. It is time to introspect your intent. Crores of people have benefited from the guarantee schemes. Even the voters of the BJP & the JD(S) are celebrating the guarantee schemes. If you are sincerely concerned about the outcomes of the guarantee schemes, don’t sit in Bengaluru and hold a press conference, go to the villages and talk to the beneficiaries there.”

On Sunday, at a press conference, Mr. Kumaraswamy said, “The Congress has misled the people of Karnataka. The four guarantees of Gruha Lakshmi, Gruha Jyothi, Shakti, and Anna Bhagya have not reached all. Yuvanidhi has not started yet. The Congress is trying to mislead people of the five States.”

The Chief Minister said in response, “I can understand your disappointment and frustration after the election defeat. But why do you hate poor people? Why are you opposing schemes designed for the welfare of the poor? Is this hate because they rejected your party in the election?”

Karnataka / state politics / welfare

