Bengaluru’s autorickshaw union launches new ‘Nagara Metered Auto’ site, offering meter fare rides

Similar to Namma Yatri, another transport union in Bengaluru launched an autorickshaw hailing site on Monday. The Karnataka Rajya Chalakara Parishath (Karnataka State Driver’s Council), in collaboration with Agnibhu Technologies, has launched the ‘Nagara Metered Auto’, and it will be available on the website.

Karnataka Rajya Chalakara Parishath’s K. Somashekar said that users can book rides through the app by paying only government-fixed fares: ₹30 for the first 2 km and ₹15 for each subsequent km, as displayed on the meter.

Mr. Somashekar said, “There will be no surge pricing or commission, though drivers might need to pay a small subscription fee. In the first phase, we aim to enroll at least 1,000 drivers. Only autorickshaws with calibrated meters certified by the State Legal Metrology Department will be eligible for enrollment.”

This project is a collaboration with Agnibhu technology, BrandPride Mobility and Bengaluru professional autorickshaw drivers.

To book a ride, commuters must visit Nagaraa.com. Once a driver accepts the ride, the commuter provides the driver with an OTP. At the beginning of the trip, the driver activates the auto meter and navigates using the app’s map.

“Upon completing the trip, the driver inputs the traveled distance on the site and the passenger pays the fare displayed on the meter, which is certified by the Legal Metrology Department. Payment can be made directly to the driver in cash or via UPI. Another way of using the app is street-hailing, where passengers can book a ride by scanning the driver’s QR code,” Niranjanaradhya N., CEO of Brand Pride Mobility Pvt. Ltd. said.

Earlier too, transport unions in Bengaluru launched several apps to compete with big ride hailing apps. In 2017, the JD(S)-backed cab aggregator Namma TYGR was launched but did not succeed. In November 2022, the Auto Rickshaw Drivers Union (ARDU), led by D. Rudramurthy, launched the Namma Yatri app with Juspay. In the same year, the Peace Auto Union launched the Rook app, which is not functional now. In September 2023, ARDU launched MetroMitra for last-mile connectivity from metro stations, but it didn’t pick up yet.