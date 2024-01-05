January 05, 2024 05:20 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

Ride booking app Namma Yatri announced plans to enrol 1,000 women drivers in the next six months in collaboration with Bengaluru police and NGOs.

On January 5, the company launched Mahila Shakti in collaboration with the Bengaluru police, Parihar, and the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Health and Education Foundation. The initiative is designed to empower women from diverse backgrounds to become proficient in driving electric vehicle (EV) autorickshaws.

The Mahila Shakti initiative offers a comprehensive one-month training course that covers practical driving, traffic laws, safety, and vehicle maintenance. It supports women in starting their own driving businesses. Targeting women aged 25 to 45 years, the programme paves the way to higher income, economic independence and flexible working hours. After the free training, Namma Yatri provides electric autos on a nominal daily rent and facilitates low-interest vehicle ownership through financial institutions.

Police Commissioner B. Dayananda said, “This is a significant step for Bengaluru towards inclusivity and empowerment. The Electric Auto Driving Training Program not only empowers women for financial independence but also challenges societal norms, enhances safety, and fosters a diverse mobility ecosystem in our city.”

Magizhan Selvan, Chief Product Officer of Juspay, said, “Since August 2023, in collaboration with NGOs like Shishu Mandir, we have been empowering women drivers. We are proud of our 50 women drivers who have collectively earned ₹12 lakh, served 11,000 customers, and covered 55,000 kilometres. Our aim is to empower 1,000 women drivers by June 2024.”

Women interested in joining the program can contact Namma Yatri by calling 080-69724800 or via WhatsApp on 8618963188.