GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Namma Yatri app partners with Bengaluru police to induct 1,000 women autorickshaw drivers in 6 months

The app has launched Mahila Shakti, an initiative to empower women from diverse backgrounds, to become proficient in driving electric vehicle (EV) autorickshaws

January 05, 2024 05:20 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The company running Namma Yatri app launched Mahila Shakti in Bengaluru on January 5, 2024.

The company running Namma Yatri app launched Mahila Shakti in Bengaluru on January 5, 2024.

Ride booking app Namma Yatri announced plans to enrol 1,000 women drivers in the next six months in collaboration with Bengaluru police and NGOs.

On January 5, the company launched Mahila Shakti in collaboration with the Bengaluru police, Parihar, and the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Health and Education Foundation. The initiative is designed to empower women from diverse backgrounds to become proficient in driving electric vehicle (EV) autorickshaws.

The Mahila Shakti initiative offers a comprehensive one-month training course that covers practical driving, traffic laws, safety, and vehicle maintenance. It supports women in starting their own driving businesses. Targeting women aged 25 to 45 years, the programme paves the way to higher income, economic independence and flexible working hours. After the free training, Namma Yatri provides electric autos on a nominal daily rent and facilitates low-interest vehicle ownership through financial institutions.

Police Commissioner B. Dayananda said, “This is a significant step for Bengaluru towards inclusivity and empowerment. The Electric Auto Driving Training Program not only empowers women for financial independence but also challenges societal norms, enhances safety, and fosters a diverse mobility ecosystem in our city.”

Magizhan Selvan, Chief Product Officer of Juspay, said, “Since August 2023, in collaboration with NGOs like Shishu Mandir, we have been empowering women drivers. We are proud of our 50 women drivers who have collectively earned ₹12 lakh, served 11,000 customers, and covered 55,000 kilometres. Our aim is to empower 1,000 women drivers by June 2024.”

Women interested in joining the program can contact Namma Yatri by calling 080-69724800 or via WhatsApp on 8618963188.

Related stories

Related Topics

bengaluru / public transport / economy, business and finance

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.