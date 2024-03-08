March 08, 2024 01:18 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

Following objections by autorickshaw unions, the Karnataka government has revoked the Electric Bike Taxi Scheme introduced in 2021. The decision to terminate the Karnataka Electric Bike Taxi Scheme 2021 was announced by the Transport Department through a notification on March 6.

The Electric Bike Taxi Scheme was initiated in July 2021 by the State Government, then led by the BJP, with the aim of enhancing first and last-mile connectivity.

The notification highlights possible misuse of the scheme, and asserts that authorities have become aware of violations, specifically the utilisation of non-transport bikes (with white boards) as bike taxis.

The notification mentions confrontations involving auto and taxi drivers regarding the operation of bike taxis. It notes instances highlighting a threat to women’s safety, raising concerns about law and order.

According to the report from a committee led by the Managing Director of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the bike taxi scheme had fallen short of achieving its intended outcomes.

Although Karnataka was the pioneer in implementing an electric bike taxi policy in 2021, auto drivers continued to advocate a ban on bike taxis. This resulted in incidents of blocking and intimidation of bike taxi riders in Bengaluru.

A senior official said, “The department has noted the blatant misuse of the e-bike taxi scheme. Instead of electric bike taxis, there is a prevalence of other bikes and scooters being utilised as bike taxis. This misuse by aggregators has resulted in significant law-and-order concerns and safety issues, particularly for women. Hence, the Transport Department has decided to withdraw the scheme.”