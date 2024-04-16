Namma Yatri introduces cab services on commission-free model in Bengaluru

April 16, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

Namma Yatri, the open-mobility app for autorickshaws, introduced cab services in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The app is powered by ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) network and employs a commission-free approach by charging drivers a subscription fee rather than taking a percentage of revenue from rides.

According to a release by Namma Yatri, this strategic shift not only enhances driver income but also fosters improved vehicle maintenance and elevated customer experiences. “Aligned with the ethos of transparency and community collaboration, Namma Yatri proudly operates within the ONDC network, offering 100% open data and open-source code. Additionally, Namma Yatri takes the lead as the first app to embrace the latest pricing guidelines set forth by the Karnataka government,” it said.

Namma Yatri’s cabs will offer services such as non-AC mini, AC mini, sedan, and XL cab. “Non-AC mini cab, a unique addition, addresses frequent misunderstandings between drivers and customers regarding AC usage. It sets clear service expectations and competitive pricing for budget-conscious customers while promoting eco-friendly rides. The app will soon introduce inter-city, rentals, scheduled rides, and open up across Karnataka. It will also accommodate special requests like disability-friendly rides, extra luggage, traveling with pets, and trips to public transport hubs,” the release stated.

Namma Yatri now has 25,000 cab drivers and the company said that it aims to onboard over 1 lakh drivers in the next six months.