GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Namma Yatri introduces cab services on commission-free model in Bengaluru

According to a release by Namma Yatri, this strategic shift not only enhances driver income but also fosters improved vehicle maintenance and elevated customer experiences 

April 16, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

 

Namma Yatri, the open-mobility app for autorickshaws, introduced cab services in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The app is powered by ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) network and employs a commission-free approach by charging drivers a subscription fee rather than taking a percentage of revenue from rides.

According to a release by Namma Yatri, this strategic shift not only enhances driver income but also fosters improved vehicle maintenance and elevated customer experiences. “Aligned with the ethos of transparency and community collaboration, Namma Yatri proudly operates within the ONDC network, offering 100% open data and open-source code. Additionally, Namma Yatri takes the lead as the first app to embrace the latest pricing guidelines set forth by the Karnataka government,” it said.

Namma Yatri’s cabs will offer services such as non-AC mini, AC mini, sedan, and XL cab. “Non-AC mini cab, a unique addition, addresses frequent misunderstandings between drivers and customers regarding AC usage. It sets clear service expectations and competitive pricing for budget-conscious customers while promoting eco-friendly rides. The app will soon introduce inter-city, rentals, scheduled rides, and open up across Karnataka. It will also accommodate special requests like disability-friendly rides, extra luggage, traveling with pets, and trips to public transport hubs,” the release stated.

Namma Yatri now has 25,000 cab drivers and the company said that it aims to onboard over 1 lakh drivers in the next six months.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.