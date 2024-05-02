Namma Yatri launches cab services in Chennai

May 02, 2024 10:43 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

Namma Yatri, which launched autorickshaw service in January this year, is extending cab services to commuters in the city.

D. Dayanidhi, Director of Engineering and Growth, Namma Yatri, said their aim was to provide affordable mobility with minimum number of cancellations. Unlike other taxi aggregators, Namma Yatri has tied up with Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to launch the mobile app, where the cab service would be operated on zero commission with payment made under direct to driver model. The zero commission charges would be available till October this year, after which the cab driver using the app would be charged ₹45 per day.

Mr. Dayanidhi said the main reason for drivers of taxi aggregators refusing to ply customers was that the payment was routed through the aggregators who take a huge commission. However, Namma Yatri strives to empower the driver community through zero commission model, thus enabling them to provide the best customer service.

A. Zahir Hussain of Urimai Kural Driver Trade Union, said the zero commission for cab drivers would help them offer committed service to city commuters.