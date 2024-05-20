Bengaluru autorickshaws using multiple registration numbers raise safety concerns among passengers

When hiring an autorickshaw through an aggregator app in Bengaluru, you might come across an auto with two number plates: a standard yellow number plate and a white laminated printout hanging in front. This indicates that the auto driver is using multiple vehicle registration numbers to access various aggregator apps.

In the city many passengers have been complaining that they are seeing autorickshaw drivers displaying multiple registration number plates on their vehicles. This practice raises concerns among passengers about safety and legality.

“I booked an auto to head home recently after 7 p.m. from my office in Halasuru, and when it arrived, I noticed the registration number didn’t match what was shown in the app. But I saw the correct number displayed on both the front and back of the auto. After confirming the one-time password(OTP), I reached my destination,” said Chaya Singh, a resident of K.R. Puram. “Although I reached safely, it was concerning that the auto had two registration numbers. It might not always be a safe situation, as auto drivers could misuse this and pose safety risks to commuters,” she added

Yash Kumar K., a frequent user of aggregator apps from Rajajinagar, said that he was puzzled to see an auto with two number plates. “When I asked the driver, he explained that he hadn’t updated his registration details after getting a new auto. This practice is concerning,” he said.

Meanwhile, officials from the Transport Department said that they are aware of such autos operating in the city. A senior official stated that it is illegal for autos to use multiple vehicle registration numbers. “According to the law, a vehicle must have a single registration number displayed at both the front and back. Only the vehicle registered with the ride-hailing app should be used, and auto drivers should not use multiple registration numbers to take passengers through aggregator apps,” the official said.

Officials further said that they would investigate the issue and take appropriate action soon. However, when The Hindu contacted multiple ride-hailing apps for comment, none responded by the time this article was published.

However some of these apps have been sending messages or notifications to passengers, advising them to verify the registration number before boarding the auto. If the registration number does not match the one provided by the app, passengers are instructed not to board and to report the discrepancy within the app.