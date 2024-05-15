GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Ayanur Manjunath complains of lack of time to reach each voter in election to Karnataka Legislative Council

He is the Congress candidate in the South-West Graduates’ constituency

Updated - May 15, 2024 04:37 pm IST

Published - May 15, 2024 04:24 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Ayanur Manjunath, the Congress candidate in the South-West Graduates’ constituency, won the seat on the BJP ticket last time. 

Ayanur Manjunath, the Congress candidate in the South-West Graduates’ constituency, won the seat on the BJP ticket last time.  | Photo Credit: VAIDYA

Ayanur Manjunath, Congress candidate for Legislative Council elections from the South-West Graduates’ constituency, has said that the time he has got to reach out to voters, spread over six districts, is short.

The nomination, scrutiny of papers, and withdrawal will be over by May 20. Polling will be held on June 3.

“We hardly have 12 days to campaign. It is difficult to reach 84,000 voters scattered over six districts,” Mr. Manjunath told mediapersons in Shivamogga on May 15.

The South-West Graduates’ constituency includes voters enrolled in Shivamogga, parts of Davangere, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Udupi, and Dakshina Kannada districts. A candidate has to depend on his/her party’s organisation to reach each voter.

“I have been trying to meet each voter. However, it is difficult to meet all of them given the short time to do so,” the Congress candidate said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, along with Congress candidates for Teachers’ and Graduates’ constituencies — K.K. Manjunath Kumar, Maritibbe Gowda, Ayanur Manjunath, and Dr. Chandrasekhara Patil — at the KPCC office in Bengaluru on May 12, 2024.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, along with Congress candidates for Teachers’ and Graduates’ constituencies — K.K. Manjunath Kumar, Maritibbe Gowda, Ayanur Manjunath, and Dr. Chandrasekhara Patil — at the KPCC office in Bengaluru on May 12, 2024.

Mr. Manjunath won the seat on the BJP ticket last time. Despite being a member of the BJP, he criticised his own party when it was in power in Karnataka, on issues concerning government officials and graduates.

“The voters are convinced about my support for reintroduction of the old pension scheme for those who were recruited after 2006. I have been putting pressure on the State Government to fulfil the promise made in the party’s manifesto,” he said.

Answering a question about another Congress leader S.P. Dinesh’s decision to contest as an Independent candidate, Mr. Manjunath said, “I am confident that S.P. Dinesh will be convinced to change his decision. Differences in a party are quite natural. He was in the contest for the seat twice, and lost. However, the party chose to nominate me. I am hopeful that he will also support me.”

He said he would seek former BJP minister K.S. Eshwarappa’s support as well. “Mr. Eshwarappa is also a graduate. I will seek his vote too,” he said.

The Congress leader will file his nomination papers at the Mysuru regional commissioner’s office on May 16.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / state politics / local elections

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.