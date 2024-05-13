GIFT a SubscriptionGift
K. Raghupathi Bhat turns rebel; to contest Council polls as Independent

Published - May 13, 2024 10:01 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The former MLA of Udupi K . Raghupathi Bhat speaking at a press conference at his house in Udupi on Monday.

Raising a banner of revolt, former three-term MLA of the BJP from Udupi K. Raghupathi Bhat announced on Monday that he will contest the Legislative Council polls from Karnataka South West Graduates’ Constituency as an independent candidate.

Addressing presspersons in Udupi, Mr. Bhat said that he will file his nomination papers on May 16, which is the last date for filing. “An injustice has been done by denying me ticket. The process of selecting the candidate has gone wrong,” the former MLA said.

‘Caste and money power’

Mr. Bhat said that Shivamogga-based paediatrician Dhananjaya Sarji whom the BJP has selected to field for the same seat is new and a junior in the party. If the party was firm on fielding a worker from Shivamogga, it could have selected senior workers like Girish Patel or Dattatreya. “Caste and money power has played a role in the selection of candidate,” he said.

“My contest is neither against the BJP nor against any leaders of the party. It is not a revolt. I will contest as I want to continue social service as an MLC. I am an active person and can not sit idle,” Mr. Bhat said, adding that he will not blame any leader for denying ticket to him. “Whether I win or lose the election, I will remain as a BJP worker,” he said, adding that he was not bothered if the BJP suspended him.

Mr. Bhat said that after the BJP denied him ticket to contest last year’s Assembly election from Udupi, senior party leaders like B.S. Yediyurappa, Basavaraj Bommai and R. Ashok had promised that he would be accommodated suitably. The party denied him ticket last year without consulting him. “Now, the ticket has been denied after promises,” he said.

This is the second rebellion in recent times of BJP hardliners, who had earlier abided by the party’s dictates, citing being sidelined eventually. Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, senior leader K.S. Eshwarappa had decided to contest as an Independent from Shivamogga constituency after his son was denied ticket to contest from Haveri Lok Sabha seat.

‘Coastal belt sidelined’

Mr. Bhat said that the BJP workers and leaders of the coastal belt have been taken for granted in the selection of candidate. It could be due to the fact that the workers maintained discipline taught by the RSS, he added.

