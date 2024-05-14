GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MLC polls: 40, including one woman contestant, file nominations

Updated - May 14, 2024 09:34 pm IST

Published - May 14, 2024 09:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

With 21 nominations on Tuesday, a total of 40 candidates, including one woman contestant, have submitted their papers for the June 3 biennial election to six seats (three each from graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies) of the Karnataka Legislative Council.

While May 16 is the last date for filing nominations, the scrutiny of nominations will be done on May 17 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is May 20. Polling will be held on June 3 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. and counting of votes will be taken up on June 6. The election has been necessitated due to the retirement of six MLCs on June 21. 

Dhananjaya Sarji, BJP candidate for Legislative Council election from Karnataka South-West Graduates’ Constituency, filed his nomination papers in Mysuru on Monday. According to the affidavit he submitted along with the nomination papers, he owns assets worth over ₹38 crore. His wife owns movable assets worth over ₹2.93 crore.

Congress candidate from South Teachers’ constituency Marithibbe Gowda, who was accompanied by Chief MInister Siddaramaiah while filing his nominations on Tuesday, expressed confidence of winning the elections from the constituency for the fifth time in a row. He has declared total assets worth ₹4.28 crore. The Chief Minister also accompanied Congress candidates for South West Teachers’ constituency K.K. Manjunath when he filed the nomination papers in the office of the Regional Commissioner of Mysuru.

