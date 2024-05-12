GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Karnataka MLC elections| Marithibbe Gowda is Congress candidate from South Teachers’ constituency

The Congress has already announced candidates in five other Legislative Council constituencies, which go to polls on June 3

Updated - May 12, 2024 01:34 pm IST

Published - May 12, 2024 01:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Former MLC Marithibbe Gowda.

Former MLC Marithibbe Gowda. | Photo Credit: M A Sriram

BENGALURU

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on May 12 announced that former MLC Marithibbe Gowda is the party’s candidate in the biennial election to the Karnataka Legislative Council from the South Teachers’ Constituency.

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge approved the name of Marithibbe Gowda as the party’s candidates in the South Teachers’ constituency, said a press release of the AICC.

The four-time MLC, Mr Gowda quit the JD(S) and resigned from the membership of the Legislative Council in March 2024, and joined the Congress.

The Election Commission has decided to hold the biennial election to six seats (three each from graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies) of the Karnataka Legislative Council on June 3.

A few months ago, the Congress had already announced candidates in five constituencies.

Candidates announced

The Congress party’s candidates in six constituencies are: Ramoji Gowda (Bengaluru Graduates’), Chandrashekara B. Patil (North East Graduates’), Ayanur Manjunath (South-West Graduates’), K.K. Manjunath (South West Teachers’), and D.T. Srinivas (South East Teachers’) and Marithibbe Gowda (South Teachers’).

The election has been necessitated due to the retirement of six MLCs on June 21.

The Opposition BJP and JD(S) parties, which have come together to fight against the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections, have decided to continue the alliance in the Council elections. The BJP has fielded candidates in five segments while the JD(S) in one seat.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / local elections

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.