GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

BJP announces candidates for Council polls

Published - May 11, 2024 11:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharatiya Janata Party has released the list of five candidates for the Legislative Council elections for the Graduates’ and Teachers’ constituencies scheduled for June 3. The sixth seat will go the way of its alliance partner Janata Dal (Secular).

The names released by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh are: Amarnath Patil for the North East Graduates’ constituency, Dhananjaya Sarji for the South West Graduates’ constituency, A. Deve Gowda for the Bengaluru Graduates’ constituency, Y.A. Narayanaswamy for the South East Teachers’ constituency and E.C. Ningaraju for the South Teachers’ constituency. JD(S) will contest for Karnataka South West Teachers’ constituency.

The announcement came as a surprise for the JD(S) as it was expected that the regional party will be given two seats to fight from.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.