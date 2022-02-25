A school building, which locals said was damaged by recent shelling, in the separatist-controlled town of Horlivka (Gorlovka) in the Donetsk region of Ukraine on February 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Of these, eight are said to be from Belagavi district

As many as 20 students from Mumbai-Karnataka region are stuck in Ukraine, as per preliminary reports. All of them are pursuing courses in medicine.

Of these, eight are said to be from Belagavi district. They are Suraj Bagoji from Kaaradaga near Nippani, Priya Chabbi, Preeti Chabbi, Shreya Herakal, Amogh Chougala, Priya Nidagundi, Rakshit Gani and Afreen Muradabad. These are said to be safe, having taken shelter in the basement of an apartment complex.

“The number may increase as there are reports of some more students in various towns in Ukraine,” N. Satish Kumar, IGP (Northern range) told The Hindu. “We are trying to get as much information as possible about the students through official and informal channels. We have also sent appeals through the media to call the helplines if any student, or anyone they know, is stranded in that country,” he said.

“Dharwad Superintendent of Police Krishna Kant met the families of the students in Dharwad district. Officers will be in touch with the families across the range,” Mr. Kumar said.