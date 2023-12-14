Parliament security breach | Jind panchayat in Haryana seeks release of Neelam

December 14, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - GURUGRAM

A day after Neelam Devi, a resident of Haryana’s Jind, was arrested in connection with the security breach in Parliament in New Delhi, the local khap and farmer leaders, as well as social activists, held a panchayat in Narwana on December 14 seeking her immediate release and withdrawal of charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Adopting a three-point resolution at the panchayat, Haryana Sanyukt Kisan Morcha member Azad Palwa said Ms. Devi had raised her voice against unemployment, dictatorship, and the issues faced by farmers and small traders. Mr. Palwa said the method adopted by the youth may not be right, but the panchayat supported the issues raised by them. Seeking her release, he demanded that the case registered against her under the stringent UAPA be withdrawn. “Her intention was not to harm anyone,” said Mr. Palwa.

‘Unemployment rising’

The panchayat, in the resolution, also made an appeal to the media to question the government on the issue of unemployment as well as the demands of the farmers and small traders. “The media must put the government in the dock over its promise of two crore jobs every year. Such is the state of unemployment that students with professional degrees are applying for Class IV posts in government departments,” said Mr. Palwa.

Majra Khap spokesperson Samundar Singh demanded that the role of the BJP MP, who had facilitated the entry of the two youths, and the security agencies should also be investigated. “Those raising slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” (Long live mother India) cannot be terrorists. At best, they can be called demonstrators. But if they are charged under the terror law, the role of the MP and security agencies should also probed. It could be a conspiracy to defame the farmers, and the Opposition,” said Mr. Singh.