Parliament security breach | Haryana’s Neelam, detained from outside Parliament, had supported farmers stir; vocal on unemployment

Family says she was living in Hisar preparing for competitive exams and were caught by surprise seeing visuals of her outside Parliament in Delhi

December 14, 2023 01:02 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau
Neelam, who was protesting with colour smoke canisters, detained by police outside the Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Neelam, who was protesting with colour smoke canisters, detained by police outside the Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Neelam, the woman from Haryana’s Jind, who was arrested on December 13 for protesting outside Parliament building with cans that effused a yellowish-reddish smoke had participated in the 2020-21 farmers’ agitation over the now repealed farm laws.

As Neelam (36) was detained after the incident, her family members, who stand firmly behind her, asserted they were unaware of her presence in Delhi as she was presently living in Hisar, where she was preparing for competitive examinations.

Also Read | Parliament security breach: ‘My son’s act is condemnable’, says Manoranjan’s father in Mysuru

“We came to about the incident through the news. We were not aware that she was in Delhi. For the past six months, she has been living in a paying guest accommodation in Hisar to prepare for competitive exams. She visited the house a couple of days ago and then left for Hisar. While we are not aware of the reason behind her action, the entire family and village [Ghaso Khurd] would stand by her side,” Ram Niwas, brother of Neelam, told The Hindu over the phone.

Mr. Niwas, who runs a milk-selling business, said that Neelam supported the farmers agitation in 2020-21 against the agricultural laws. “Along with other villagers, she participated in farmers’ protests. Also, at local platforms in the village and surrounding areas, she has been vocal on issues such as unemployment, etc.,” he said.

Parliament security breach | Hearing a loud thud, MPs first thought that 'something or someone has fallen'

