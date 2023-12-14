Duo caught outside Parliament were upset over no jobs, price rise: Delhi Police

December 14, 2023 03:21 am | Updated 03:22 am IST - New Delhi

While a total of six persons were behind the massive security breach at Parliament on Wednesday, two entered the House while two others set off coloured smoke canisters and chanted slogans outside the premises, Delhi Police sources said.

Five of them have been detained — the intruders, Sagar Sharma from Lucknow and Manoranjan from Mysuru; Amol Shinde from Latur and Neelam Devi from Hisar who were outside; and Vishal Sharma alias Vicky, originally from Hisar but currently a resident of Sector 7, Gurugram, at whose house all six had reportedly assembled on Tuesday. The sixth suspect is on the run.

During interrogation, police said the duo caught outside the House said that they were upset over issues pertaining to unemployment and price rise. No mobile phone has been recovered from the two nor did they carry any identity proofs.

Sources said they denied being affiliated with any political outfit and claimed to be students. All six were in touch with each other via social media applications and had known each other for more than three years, the duo told the police.

Families of Ms. Devi, Mr. Sagar, and Mr. Shinde denied any knowledge about their plan.

Ms. Devi’s brother, Ram Niwas, who lives in Jind, Haryana, told The Hindu that she had supported the stir against the Centre’s now-repealed farm laws in 2020-21 and had participated in the protests at their village, besides being vocal on issues such as unemployment. The family was not aware of her presence in Delhi as she was currently based in Hisar and preparing for competitive examinations.

“She visited the house a couple of days ago and then left for Hisar,” Mr. Niwas said.

Mr. Sagar’s family, residents of Manak Nagar in Lucknow, was caught unawares as well. “He used to drive an e-rickshaw. My husband is a carpenter and we live in a rented house. Sagar told me he had to go to Delhi to attend a protest,” said his mother, Rani Sharma.

His last post on Instagram read, “Whether you win or lose, you have to try, now let’s see how beautiful the journey will be. Hope to see you again.”

Mr. Shinde did odd jobs as a daily wager while preparing for police and Army recruitment exams. His parents told the police that he left home for Delhi on December 9 for an Army recruitment drive, said Sanjay Bansode, Guardian Minister of Parbhani, after speaking to the Latur SP.

(With inputs from Vikas Vasudeva in Chandigarh)