Tamil Nadu extends Janata Curfew till 5 a.m. tomorrow

The Tamil Nadu government extended the ‘Janata Curfew’ till 5 a.m. on Monday, March 23, according to an official release issued on Sunday afternoon.

The curfew was being extended “considering the welfare of the people”, the notification stated.

“However, there is no ban on essential services,” it added, and sought the cooperation of the general public in this regard.

The ‘Janata Curfew’, called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a measure to curb the spread of COVID-19, is being observed between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Sunday.

The Tamil Nadu government had endorsed the request and sought people’s cooperation in this regard.