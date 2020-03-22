Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu extends Janata Curfew till 5 a.m. tomorrow

Deserted look on Anna Salai at G.P. Road Junction on Janata Curfew on Sunday in Chennai.

Deserted look on Anna Salai at G.P. Road Junction on Janata Curfew on Sunday in Chennai.   | Photo Credit: K.V. Srinivasa

The curfew was being extended “considering the welfare of the people”, an official release stated.

The Tamil Nadu government extended the ‘Janata Curfew’ till 5 a.m. on Monday, March 23, according to an official release issued on Sunday afternoon.

Also read: Janata curfew live updates

The curfew was being extended “considering the welfare of the people”, the notification stated.

“However, there is no ban on essential services,” it added, and sought the cooperation of the general public in this regard.

Also read: Coronavirus | No evidence of community transmission yet, says Centre

 

The ‘Janata Curfew’, called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a measure to curb the spread of COVID-19, is being observed between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Sunday.

The Tamil Nadu government had endorsed the request and sought people’s cooperation in this regard.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 22, 2020 2:04:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-extends-janata-curfew-till-march-23-5-am/article31134234.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY