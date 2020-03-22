Watch | Sunday mass held without believers in Kochi

The 'Janata Curfew', proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of COVID-19, kicked off on March 22, resulting in businesses being shut and transportation services being largely suspended across India.

PM Modi had proposed the ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. as a part of social distancing to check the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

In Kerala, the Sunday mass was held without believers at St Mary's Basilica in Kochi, with only priests present, for possibly the first time in history, in the wake of the 'Janata Curfew'.