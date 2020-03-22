National

Janata Curfew: Stay indoors and stay healthy, tweets PM Modi

Deserted look at wall tax road junction near MGR Central Station due to janta curfew for precautionary meassure to stop spreading coronavirus on March 22, 2020

He said the steps to be taken now will help in the times to come

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 22 requested people to join the ‘Janata Curfew’ to make the fight against COVID-19 a success.

Modi had proposed ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. as part of social distancing to check the spread of the deadly virus.

“In a few minutes from now, the #JantaCurfew commences. Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace,” the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.

Also read | Full text of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on the coronavirus pandemic

