Janata Curfew: Stay indoors and stay healthy, tweets PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 22 requested people to join the ‘Janata Curfew’ to make the fight against COVID-19 a success.
Modi had proposed ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. as part of social distancing to check the spread of the deadly virus.
“In a few minutes from now, the #JantaCurfew commences. Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace,” the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.
Also read | Full text of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on the coronavirus pandemic
He said the steps to be taken now will help in the times to come.
