Coronavirus: Union government announces lockdown in 75 districts till March 31

The deserted Girgaum area in South Mumbai on March 22, 2020.

The deserted Girgaum area in South Mumbai on March 22, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

The advisory was issued during a video conference held by the Cabinet Secretary with chief secretaries of all States.

The Union government on Sunday advised State governments to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in the 75 districts which have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19 or casualties reported relating to the disease, up to a period ending on March 31. This would amount to a lockdown for these 75 districts spread across the country.

COVID-19 | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

The advisory was issued during a video conference held by the Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba and principle secretary to Prime Minister Modi, P.K. Mishra with chief secretaries of all States.

According to a release issued by the government, many States were already in a state of lockdown, and that “the State governments may expand the list depending on their assessment of the situation.”

National Capital Delhi and its two big suburbs, Gurugram and Noida (in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh respectively) have all clocked cases of Coronavirus.

Coronavirus
