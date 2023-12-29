India review 2023 | From key Bills at home to international milestones

December 29, 2023 03:35 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST

As the curtain falls on 2023, it stood out as a significant year for India. From ISRO making history with Chandrayaan 3, replacing the old criminal laws with 3 new Bills to India’s tumultuous relationship with Canada, it has been a rollercoaster ride as the country manoeuvred its way through milestones and challenges.

While the year brought about its challenges with deadly violence gripping Manipur and the arrival of a new COVID variant JN.1, India also marked itself as a significant player on the global stage with a successful G20 summit. While the country inaugurated a new Parliament building, it also endured the heartbreak of losing the Cricket World Cup and the Supreme Court’s judgement on same-sex marriage.

With the New Years closing in, we look back at the way India meandered through 2023 - with educational reforms, GDP growth surpassing expectations, extreme weather events and Assembly elections in 5 states.