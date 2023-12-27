GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch | Looking back at one of the frostiest Parliament sessions

The Hindu’s Sobhana K. Nair on the 2023 winter session that witnessed suspensions galore, intruders, and Bills passed without dissent

December 27, 2023 01:31 pm | Updated 01:32 pm IST

Sobhana K Nair
Sobhana K. Nair

One of the frostiest winter sessions of Parliament in recent times, concluded on December 21, 2023, a day ahead of schedule.

The relationship between the treasury benches and the opposition, hit its lowest ebb with the suspension of a record 146 members from both Houses. This is the highest number of suspensions in any Lok Sabha term so far.

A video grab shows an unidentified man jumping from the visitor’s gallery of Lok Sabha, after which a commotion occurred in the House during the Winter Session of Parliament

A video grab shows an unidentified man jumping from the visitor’s gallery of Lok Sabha, after which a commotion occurred in the House during the Winter Session of Parliament | Photo Credit: ANI

On December 8, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, was expelled. Her expulsion came on the basis of the Ethics Committee Report which found her guilty of asking questions in exchange for cash.

In the past, MPs have been expelled from parliament in three other occasions. We look back at what happened in those instances, the December 13 incident of intruders in the Lok Sabha carrying smoke canisters, the arrests and protests that followed, and the mass suspensions of MPs.

Presentation: Sobhana K. Nair

Videography: Richard Kujur

Production: Shikha Kumari

