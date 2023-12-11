HamberMenu
Chandrayaan, Jawan, and IPL claim top spots in India’s 2023 Google search

From Chandrayaan to AI, here are the top things Indian searched on Google in 2023

December 11, 2023 05:08 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
2023 was a landmark year for India on multiple fronts. From the historic moon landing to an Indian song capturing global attention. 

2023 was a landmark year for India on multiple fronts. From the historic moon landing to an Indian song capturing global attention.  | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH K

2023 was a landmark year for India on multiple fronts. From the historic moon landing to an Indian song capturing global attention. The year saw Indians searching for topics inlcuding the country’s moon landing mission, movies, self-care and more.

Looking at the rundown of what Indians searched for on Google in the year 2023, we see the historic success of Chandrayaan-3 topping the charts. India’s G20 presidency led ‘What Is’ search queries showcasing significant curiosity towards the event. Karnataka Election Results, Israel news, Matthew Perry and Manipur news were also among the top ten searches.

Whie the ‘What is’ search queries saw topics ranging from Chat GPT, UCC and more, technology and self-care dominated the ‘how to’ search queries. The top trending ‘How To’ question saw people enquiring about ways to prevent sun damage for skin followed by ‘how to reach my first 5K followers on YouTube. Other searches like ‘How to create WhatsApp channel’, ‘How to improve car mileage’, ‘How to identify a pure Kanjivaram silk Saree’ also made it to the top 10,

What happened at top smartphone brands in 2023?

Searches related to sports also dominated Google search. Queries on Cricket World Cup and India vs Australia’s cricket matches scored an all-time high. Shubman Gill and Rachin Ravindra emerged as the top trending cricketers locally and globally.



The first-ever Women’s Premier League, along with the Women’s Cricket World Cup, ranked high in sports events. Beyond cricket, people searched for other sports on-field with questions like about ‘How to get good at Kabaddi’ and ‘How to become a chess grandmaster.’

In the world of entertainment the Barbenheimer phenomenon captured the world’s attention. Indian film Jawan staked its claim to the top trending local film search and #3 top trending film search globally.

Gadar 2 and Pathaan also secured coveted spots as local and worldwide trending films. Actor Kiara Advani led the trending people list in India, and also found a spot in the top trending global actors’ list.

The most searched travel destination was Vietnam, followed by Goa, Bali and Sri Lanka. In recipies, Mango pickle recipe grabbed the first spot, followed by sex on the beach recipe and panchamrit recipe.

