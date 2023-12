December 28, 2023 09:54 am | Updated 09:54 am IST

The Supreme Court has delivered several landmark judgments this year. These include rulings about the constitutional validity of Article 370, the marriage equality petition, a challenge to the 2016 demonetisation, the political crisis in Maharashtra and Delhi, and the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner of India.

Take a look at some of these historic judgments delivered in 2023: