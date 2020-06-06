Coronavirus India lockdown Day 74 live updates | India now has the sixth highest number of cases in the world

Migrant families travel to their native place in an improvised tri-cycle cart, during the fifth phase of nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Beawar, Rajasthan, Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

Migrant families travel to their native place in an improvised tri-cycle cart, during the fifth phase of nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Beawar, Rajasthan, Wednesday, June 3, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

While Delhi and Gujarat already have their tallies running into five digits, at least three other States have total confirmed cases of more than 9,000.

As parts of the economy opens up, a question mark remains over the future of India's education system. India has almost 25 crore school students from Classes 1 to 12, all of whom have been affected by the shutdown of educational institutions for the past two-and-a-half months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With over 2.36 lakh infections, India now has the sixth highest number of cases in the world, surpassing Italy.

Here is a list of State Helpline numbers. You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here.

Here are the latest update:

9 am | Brazil

Jair Bolsonaro threatens to pull Brazil from WHO

President Jair Bolsonaro threatened to withdraw Brazil from the World Health Organization, following in the footsteps of his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, accusing it of “ideological bias.”

“I'm telling you right now, the United States left the WHO, and we're studying that, in the future. Either the WHO works without ideological bias, or we leave, too,” the far-right leader told journalists outside the presidential palace.  - AFP

8.30 am | China

China reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, 2 asymptomatic cases

China recorded three new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus as of the end of Friday, down from five the day before, the national health authority reported.

All of the cases were imported, involving travellers arriving from abroad, the National Health Commission (NHC) said on its website.

Read more
 

8 am | Maharashtra

Maharashtra government, BMC may use private ambulances

The Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday told the Bombay High Court it was considering requisitioning privately-operated ambulances in the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, appearing for the State, and BMC counsel Anil Sakhare told the court the authorities are exploring other options to ensure privately-operated ambulances start plying on the roads.

Read more
 

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 8:50:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/india-coronavirus-lockdown-june-6-2020-live-updates/article31763673.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY